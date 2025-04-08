The Red Sox recalled Winckowski from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Winckowski will provide the bullpen with some length. The 26-year-old posted a 4.14 ERA and 60:26 K:BB over 76 innings covering six starts and 34 relief appearances with Boston last season.
