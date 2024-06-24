The Red Sox recalled Winckowski from Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Winckowski will give the Red Sox a fresh arm in the bullpen who's capable of covering multiple innings. Boston was in need of some reinforcement in the bullpen after the team leaned on eight relievers to cover all nine innings of Sunday's 7-4 win over the Reds.
