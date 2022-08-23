The Red Sox recalled Winckowski from Triple-A Worcester in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, paving the way for Winckowski to step back into his spot in the rotation. Eovaldi won't be eligible to return from the IL until Sept. 3 and could miss multiple turns through the rotation, but Winckowski hasn't proven himself to be a trustworthy fantasy option at this stage of his career. Through his first 12 big-league starts, the rookie has turned in a 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB in 60.2 innings.