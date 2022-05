Winckowski is a candidate to start in one of the two games during Boston's doubleheader against the Orioles next weekend, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Winckowski began the season at Triple-A Worcester and has posted a 2.10 ERA, 28:6 K:BB and 0.83 WHIP in 25.2 innings over six starts in the minors. The right-hander hasn't yet made his major-league debut, but manager Alex Cora hinted Saturday that Winckowski is in the mix to start next weekend.