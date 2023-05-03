Winckowski allowed one hit over a scoreless inning to pick up the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Toronto.

The Red Sox were working with a short bullpen Tuesday. Kenley Jansen (back spasms) was unavailable, Kutter Crawford threw four innings Friday, Chris Martin was just off the injured list and wasn't going to be used on back-to-back nights, and Brennan Bernardino had pitched three days in a row. As such, manager Alex Cora turned to Winckowski to close out the game. He recorded the save on seven pitches, which was needed after the right-hander threw 30 pitches to record a win the night before. It was the first save in the majors for Winckowski, who was used mostly as a starter in the minors and majors until assuming a multi-inning relief role for Boston in 2023.