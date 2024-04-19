Red Sox manager Alex Cora implied Friday that Winckowski is a likely candidate to start Sunday in Pittsburgh, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora held off officially naming Winckowski his starter for that day, perhaps in case he is needed in relief before then. He would be filling in for Garrett Whitlock (oblique) and could be asked to make an additional start after Sunday while Whitlock recovers. Winckowski was stretched out as a starter in spring training, but all seven of his appearances since the regular season began have come in relief, with his longest outing being 2.2 innings. His start Sunday would be an abbreviated one.