Red Sox manager Alex Cora implied Friday that Winckowski is a likely candidate to start Sunday in Pittsburgh, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cora held off officially naming Winckowski his starter for that day, perhaps in case he is needed in relief before then. He would be filling in for Garrett Whitlock (oblique) and could be asked to make an additional start after Sunday while Whitlock recovers. Winckowski was stretched out as a starter in spring training, but all seven of his appearances since the regular season began have come in relief, with his longest outing being 2.2 innings. His start Sunday would be an abbreviated one.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Multiple relief innings Friday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Pitching through bone chip in ankle•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Moving to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Runs into trouble•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Makes second spring start•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Makes rotation bid•