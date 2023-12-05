Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Winckowski could be an option for the rotation in 2024, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Winckowski had a terrific 2023 season out of Boston's bullpen, posting a 2.88 ERA and 82:31 K:BB over 84.1 innings. He was used almost exclusively as a starter throughout his pro career prior to that, though, and it sounds like the Red Sox will stretch him back out during spring training. Ultimately, whether Winckowski receives a legitimate look in the rotation could depend on how many starters the Red Sox acquire this offseason.