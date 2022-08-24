Winckowski (5-7) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up six runs on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings as the Red Sox were downed 9-3 by the Blue Jays. He struck out two.
The right-hander's return to the big-league rotation went smoothly for two innings, before the wheels completely fell off for Winckowski in the third. He got the hook after 61 pitches (34 strikes) in his shortest start yet in the majors. A promising start to the season for the rookie has quickly turned sour, and over his last eight outings for Boston, the 24-year-old has a 7.71 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 19:16 K:BB through 37.1 innings.
