Winckowski allowed three runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 8-6 loss to St. Louis.

It was a blown save for Winckowski, who came on in the sixth inning after Boston took a 4-2 lead. It was the first outing with poor results for Winckowski, who has been dominant out of the bullpen. The right-hander entered Friday's game with a 1.50 ERA over 24 innings.