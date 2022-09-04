Winckowski allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three in a 5-2 win Sunday against Texas. He did not factor into the decision.

Winckowski tossed at least 20 pitches in three of his four innings and was removed after throwing 82 pitches, 47 strikes, with the Red Sox leading 5-2. Both runs against him came in the first inning, as the Rangers put together a walk, two hits and an RBI groundout. He's struggled to strikeout batters at the big-league level and Sunday was just the second time in his last seven starts for Boston that he fanned more than two batters. The 24-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Worcester before the game to fill in for Kutter Crawford (shoulder) and, should he continue in Crawford's spot in the rotation, his next start will likely be next weekend in Baltimore.