Winckowski (illness) is likely to return from the COVID-19-related injured list to start Tuesday's home game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Per MLB.com, manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Winckowski hadn't yet cleared the league's COVID-19 testing protocol, but the Red Sox are apparently banking on that happening by Tuesday, when the team will require a fifth starter for the first time since the All-Star break. Boston's willingness to use Winckowski coming off the IL stint without first sending him out on a rehab assignment suggests that any symptoms of the virus he's experienced aren't overly severe, but the rookie right-hander could be on a restricted pitch count Tuesday nonetheless. Winckowski tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second turn scheduled to come Sunday against the Brewers in Boston.