Winckowski allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over two scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against the Rays.

Winckowski made 15 starts for Boston in 2022 but is on the outside of the seven candidates being considered for this season's rotation. The right-hander had a 5.89 ERA, 5.6 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 and 1.3 HR/9 over 70.1 innings. His FIP (4.94) was nearly a run better, which indicates the defense behind him was lacking, but there was nothing else to excite fantasy managers. The 22-year-old Winckowski should serve as a starting depth option in the organization, likely destined for the rotation at Triple-A Worcester, where his numbers were better than in MLB.