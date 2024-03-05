Watch Now:

Winckowski allowed one run on two hits and struck out two over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the Tigers.

Winckowski made his second Grapefruit League start in a bid for the final spot in the rotation. He was pulled after 41 pitches (28 strikes) and has allowed one run over 4.2 innings. The competition includes Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock.

