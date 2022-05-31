The Red Sox optioned Winckowski to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

As expected, Winckowski's stint in the big leagues lasted just one game, as Boston summoned him from the minors to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles when the team required a temporary sixth member of the rotation. The 23-year-old right-hander was handed the loss in his MLB debut after surrendering four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings.

