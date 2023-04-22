Winckowski allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over 2.1 scoreless relief innings to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Winckowski stranded a runner in the sixth inning and bridged the gap to closer Kenley Jansen. The minor-league starter has been outstanding out of the bullpen to start the season. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.65 and has gobbled up 16.1 innings over eight appearances. The Red Sox currently carry six starters, so his effectiveness in a multi-inning relief role has been valuable.