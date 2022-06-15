Winckowski was recalled from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Wednesday's start against the Athletics.
Winckowski didn't fare particularly well during his major-league debut in late May, as he allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four in three innings to take the loss against the Orioles. However, he'll make his second career start for the Red Sox at home against the Athletics during Wednesday's matchup.
