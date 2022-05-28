Winckowski was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Winckowski is expected to make his major-league debut as the starter in the second game of Saturday's twin bill after he posted a 3.13 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 31.2 innings over seven starts at Triple-A Worcester to begin the year. Although Saturday's outing will likely be a spot start, he's had success in Worcester and should be in the mix for a more long-term promotion later in the year.