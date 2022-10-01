Winckowski was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.
Winckowski was sent to the minors in early September, and he posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 14.1 innings over three appearances following his demotion. He should serve as a multi-inning option out of Boston's bullpen over the final few games of the regular season.
