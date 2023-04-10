Winckowski struck out one in a scoreless relief inning and recorded his first hold in Sunday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Winckowski had his first clean outing in four appearances, although he's limited the damage to one run on four hits and one walk in seven innings. The 24-year-old right-handed starter, who was stretched out in spring training, was needed out of the bullpen and pitched well in that role. The Red Sox are expected to activate Garrett Whitlock (hip) to start Tuesday, which will cost someone on the staff a roster spot. That could mean Winckowski goes back to Triple-A Worcester where he could serve as starting depth.