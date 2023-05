Winckowski picked up the save in Friday's 6-1 win over the Padres. He allowed one walk while striking out two over three scoreless innings.

Winckowski's lone walk in the seventh inning was the only baserunner he allowed in this near-perfect outing. The right-hander has now tossed scoreless appearances in five of his last six games. The second-year hurler is off to a hot start this year, as he currently sports a 0.99 WHIP and 2.15 ERA.