The Red Sox will recall Winckowski from Triple-A Worcester to start Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Because Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A less than a week ago, the Red Sox will have to place another player on the injured list before the right-hander's return to the big leagues is official. Given that Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) had already been pushed off Tuesday's start, there's a high likelihood that he'll end up going on the IL in a corresponding move. If that's the case, Winckowski could be in store for multiple turns through the rotation as Boston's fifth starter, though it may hinge on how he fares against Toronto. Over his first 12 big-league starts, Winckowski has generated a 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB across 60.2 innings.