The Red Sox activated Winckowski (illness) from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. He will start Tuesday against the Guardians.

Winckowski's most recent start was a six-inning, three-run effort in Tampa Bay on July 13. The rookie has pitched to a 4.38 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in seven starts this season and could have a solid night against a Cleveland team he held to two runs over 5.1 innings June 25.