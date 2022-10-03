Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Winckowski was called up by the Red Sox on Saturday and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings Saturday against the Blue Jays. He'll head back to the minors after Darwinzon Hernandez was recalled Monday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Recalled by Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Last four innings in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Back in majors, starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Demoted after rough start•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Early exit against Jays•