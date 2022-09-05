The Red Sox optioned Winckowski to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Reliever Zack Kelly (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list and will assume Winckowski's spot on the active roster after the rookie right-hander was summoned from Triple-A to make a spot start Sunday. Winckowski took a no-decision in Boston's 5-2 win over Texas, covering four innings and striking out three while allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks. The Red Sox currently have a vacancy in their rotation with Kutter Crawford (shoulder) recently joining Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) on the injured list, but a favorable schedule will allow Boston to get by with only four starters until at least Sept. 24.
