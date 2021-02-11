Winckowski was acquired by the Red Sox on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals and Franchy Cordero to the Red Sox, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 22-year-old was acquired by the Mets from the Blue Jays in the Steven Matz trade exactly two weeks ago, and he'll now be joining the Red Sox. Winckowski made it to High-A in 2019 and posted a 3.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 37:17 K:BB over 53.2 innings. The right-hander could begin at Double-A in 2021, but it's tough to predict his immediate outlook coming off a lost year in 2020.