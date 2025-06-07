Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winckowski (elbow) was recalled and transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Winckowski has spent most of the season with Triple-A Worcester, and he landed on the minor-league injured list in mid-May. He'll now be sidelined until at least after the All-Star break.
