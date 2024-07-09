Winckowski will be available out of the Red Sox' bullpen beginning on Wednesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Winckowski was excellent in a long relief outing on June 25 and then in a start on June 30 but stumbled in a start versus the Yankees over the weekend, allowing three runs over just 3.2 innings. He'll now move to a relief role, which will open up a spot in the rotation on Friday against the Athletics.