Manager Alex Cora said Winckowski is likely to be promoted to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The 23-year-old has a 3.13 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 34:6 K:BB over 31.2 innings for Triple-A Worcester this season, and he's now expected to make his major-league debut this weekend. It may only be a spot start for Winckowski, but a strong performance could increase the likelihood of another promotion later in the year.