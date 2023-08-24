Winckowski allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out two without walking a batter to earn the save in Wednesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Winckowski struggled a bit in the 10th inning, but he ultimately limited the damage to a Yainer Diaz RBI single. Kenley Jansen (hamstring) exited the game in the ninth inning after retiring one batter, while top setup men Chris Martin and Garrett Whitlock had pitched earlier in the contest. Winckowski has filled a versatile relief role this year, tallying three saves, 15 holds and four blown saves while posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 63:20 K:BB over 67.2 innings. The right-hander could see more high-leverage opportunities if Jansen is out for any extended length of time.