Winckowski (5-5) allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Royals on Friday.

Winckowski's lone mistake was a solo home run to Salvador Perez in the fifth inning. This was Winckowski's second win in a row after he lost four straight starts in July. The right-hander owns a 4.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB through 50 innings across 10 outings overall. The 24-year-old is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Orioles next week.