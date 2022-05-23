Winckowski allowed five runs on six hits while striking out six over six-plus innings for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Winckowski dealt through the first six innings before the first four batters reached base in the seventh. All four came around to score, giving the appearance of a poor outing for the right-hander. His next start could come as a member of the Red Sox, who have a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, which would be Winckowski's next day to pitch. Boston manager Alex Cora hinted that one of the starters for the doubleheader would come from the minors, and Winckowski makes sense.