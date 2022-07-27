Winckowski (3-5) got the loss after he tossed three innings, surrendering five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one against the Guardians.

Winckowski made his return from the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday and didn't have his best stuff. He gave up one run in the first inning before giving up a solo homer to Austin Hedges in the second frame and a three-run shot to Nolan Jones in the third. The right-hander has now surrendered five home runs over his last three starts after only allowing one in his prior five outings. He entered the month of July with a 3.60 ERA but that has now ballooned all the way up to 5.18 over 40 innings in eight starts this season. Winckowski is tentatively set to toe the rubber again Sunday against the Brewers.