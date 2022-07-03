Winckowski (3-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Cubs.

Winckowski had some trouble in the second inning, but he was otherwise solid. His six strikeouts were a season high, though his winning streak was snapped at three starts. The rookie right-hander has a 3.12 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through 26 innings in five outings this year. The Red Sox's rotation remains in shambles, with Rich Hill (knee) hitting the injured list Saturday -- that bodes well for Winckowski to remain in a starting role even once Nathan Eovaldi (back) and Chris Sale (ribs) are ready to return. Winckowski is projected for a tough home start versus the Yankees next week.