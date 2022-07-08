Winckowski (3-3) allowed six earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees.

Winckowski gave up five runs in the third inning, surrendering a grand slam to Josh Donaldson and a solo homer to Aaron Hicks. He pitched fairly effectively otherwise and still managed to work at least five innings for his fifth consecutive start. Prior to Thursday's outing, Winckowski had allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his five appearances. Overall, he has a 4.35 ERA and a 21:12 K:BB across 31 innings.