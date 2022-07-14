Winckowski (3-4) was tagged with the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, completing six innings and allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Winckowski bounced back from giving up six runs over five innings in his previous outing, and he ended with his third quality start of the campaign. However, the trio of runs he allowed between the third and fourth frames were enough to saddle him with his fourth loss. Winckowski has allowed three or fewer runs in five of his seven starts overall, and he's been a helpful addition to the rotation in light of injuries to a number of Boston starters. However, Nathan Eovaldi (back), Rich Hill (knee) and Michael Wacha (shoulder) are all nearing a return, so it's unclear if Winckowski will stay in the rotation following the All-Star break.