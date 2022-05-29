Winckowski (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in three innings, taking the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

Winckowski got through the Orioles' order without taking any damage the first time, but they got to him for all four runs in the third inning. The Red Sox's bullpen then provided six innings of one-hit ball, but the offense didn't get the right-hander off the hook. Winckowski was up as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him returned to Triple-A Worcester in the near future -- the Red Sox have no apparent need to carry an extra starter.