Boston placed Winckowski on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday after he tested positive for the virus, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Winckowski started and covered six innings in Wednesday's loss to the Rays, so he likely wouldn't have been available for the Red Sox's final four games before the All-Star break as anything more than an emergency option out of the bullpen. As a result, Winckowski's move to the COVID-19 IL shouldn't prove to be too consequential, assuming he's able to make a quick recovery from the virus and is ready to go by the time the Red Sox require a fifth starter for the first time in the second half July 26. The Red Sox called up reliever Darwinzon Hernandez from Triple-A Worcester to take Winckowski's spot on the active roster.