Winckowski allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over three scoreless relief innings in Saturday's spring game against Houston.

As the injuries to projected rotation members mount, Winckowski's chances of being part of the rotation early in the season improve. Brayan Bello (forearm), James Paxton (hamstring) and Garrett Whitlock (hip) are in various stages of recovery and could miss Opening Day. If all or any of the projected starters aren't ready for the early April turns of the rotation, Winckowski, Tanner Houck or Kutter Crawford could be part of the starting staff initially. The Red Sox have a couple of off-days within the first nine days of the season and could get by with four starters until April 13.