Winckowski (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 6.2 innings Monday against the Tigers. The Red Sox announced after the game that he'll get another turn in the rotation and is expected to make his next start in Cleveland, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Winckowski dealt with plenty of traffic on the bases, but he hung in there and managed to give the Red Sox his deepest start of the season, ultimately departing the contest with a 5-2 lead. The right-hander has now surrendered just two runs over his last two starts (11.2 innings), and he's shown that he's deserving of at least one more turn through the rotation, especially while Nathan Eovaldi (back) and Garrett Whitlock (hip) continue their respective rehab assignments.