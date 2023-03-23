Winckowski will be part of the Red Sox' Opening Day roster, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It will be either Winckowski or Kutter Crawford (undisclosed) filling a spot in the rotation while the other occupies a spot in the bullpen. Winckowski -- who is starting Thursday in Grapefruit League play -- has allowed just two unearned runs in 10 innings this spring.
