Winckowski will pitch in relief during Thursday's spring game against the Pirates, Mac Cerullo of The North Andover Eagle-Tribune reports.
Winckowski will pitch after Kutter Crawford during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh. The right-hander is competing with Crawford for the final spot in the Boston rotation, and he has yet to allow a run this spring with a 10:4 K:BB in his 10 innings of work in Florida. Winckowski or Crawford could also be options out of the bullpen, the the loser of the battle also is a candidate to head to Triple-A Worcester to remain a possible starting option over the summer.
More News
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Throws multiple relief innings•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Makes first spring start•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Sent back down•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Recalled by Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Last four innings in no-decision•