Winckowski will pitch in relief during Thursday's spring game against the Pirates, Mac Cerullo of The North Andover Eagle-Tribune reports.

Winckowski will pitch after Kutter Crawford during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh. The right-hander is competing with Crawford for the final spot in the Boston rotation, and he has yet to allow a run this spring with a 10:4 K:BB in his 10 innings of work in Florida. Winckowski or Crawford could also be options out of the bullpen, the the loser of the battle also is a candidate to head to Triple-A Worcester to remain a possible starting option over the summer.