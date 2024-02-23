Winckowski will compete for a rotation spot this spring, Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe reports.

Winckowsk had a strong season as a reliever in 2023, but the Red Sox feel his stuff can sustain over several innings. The right-hander is in the mix for the final rotation spot along with Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck. Winckowski came up through the system as a starter, so pitching multiple innings is familiar.