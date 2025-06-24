Moran (elbow) has been activated from the 60-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Moran missed all of 2024 following Tommy John surgery but has returned to make six rehab appearances in the lower minors, allowing four runs with a 17:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. The lefty reliever has a career 29 percent strikeout rate in the majors and should get an opportunity with the Red Sox eventually, but he will need to knock off some rust at Worcester first.