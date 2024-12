The Twins traded Moran (elbow) to the Red Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Mickey Gasper, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Moran missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last offseason, and there's no telling if he'll be ready for the start of spring training. The 27-year-old reliever owns a 4.15 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 91 innings in his big-league career but will likely begin the season in the minors once he's cleared for game action.