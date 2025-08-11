The Red Sox selected Moran's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Moran is back in the big leagues for the first time since 2023, after Tommy John surgery kept him out for the entire 2024 campaign and for the first couple of months of this season. After completing a rehab assignment in the lower rungs of the minors, Moran joined Worcester in late June and provided a 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB in 18.1 innings over 12 appearances to earn a promotion to the big club. Boston will likely deploy the lefty reliever in lower-leverage spots, at least initially.