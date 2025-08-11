The Red Sox will call up Moran from Triple-A Worcester prior to Monday's game in Houston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Moran has pitched well of late with Worcester, allowing three earned runs with an 18:0 K:BB over 11.2 innings. When/if Moran makes an appearance with the Red Sox, it will be his first since 2023 at the big-league level. The southpaw missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery.