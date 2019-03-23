Red Sox's Juan Centeno: Assigned to minors
The Red Sox assigned Centeno to their minor-league camp Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox have yet to decide on a backup at catcher behind No. 1 option Christian Vazquez, but Centeno wasn't really a factor in the job battle while attending camp as a non-roster invitee. Instead, the choice will come down to Sandy Leon or Blake Swihart, with the loser expected to join Centeno at Triple-A Pawtucket unless he's traded elsewhere or claimed off waivers by another team.
