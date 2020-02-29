Centeno left Saturday's spring training game against the Yankees after appearing to suffer a right ankle injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Centeno appeared to suffer the injury after tripping on first base following an errant throw, and he walked off the field under his own power following the incident. The nature and the severity of the injury are not yet clear. The 30-year-old signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox during the offseason and appears unlikely to make the roster for Opening Day.