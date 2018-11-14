Centeno signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Centeno had a brief stint with the Rangers early in 2018 but spent the bulk of the season with Triple-A Round Rock, accruing a .234/.291/.307 slash line. Christian Vasquez, Sandy Leon and Blake Swihart are all under team control in 2019, likely leaving Centeno to provide catching depth should he remain in the organization through the season.

