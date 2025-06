High-A Greenville placed Valera on its 7-day injured list May 27 due to an unspecified injury.

Valera landed on the IL two days after he made his eighth start of the season for Greenville. Over his 33.1 innings at High-A, the 19-year-old righty has logged a 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB.